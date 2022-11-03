HHS Selects ICF to Manage Digital Modernization of Behavioral Health Programs; Mark Lee Quoted

ICF has booked new and recompete awards from the Department of Health and Human Services to support various programs under the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The company said Wednesday it secured more than $30 million in multiple contracts and subcontracts to provide SAMHSA with technology and data analytics support as well as web content management assistance using digital modernization services.

Together with its partners, ICF will be responsible for the design, implementation and publishing of national evaluation results concerning the Garrett Lee Smith Youth Suicide Prevention Program. It will also support the SAMHSA website through website management and development, content strategy, data analytics and user experience research.

Other tasks include assistance in substance use prevention communications and engagement activities, as well as training of program staff on tech tools for behavioral health services focused on separated families.

“Promoting mental health and wellness is essential as suicide and substance use pose some of the most serious public health concerns we face today,” said Mark Lee, executive vice president for public sector at ICF.

He also expressed the consulting and digital services provider’s commitment to helping the HHS achieve mission objectives.