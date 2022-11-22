HII Authenticates Arkansas Submarine Keel

Image Title: ATTACK SUBMARINE ARKANSAS (SSN 800) Source: HII

HII‘ Newport News Shipbuilding division has authenticated the keel of the Virginia-class submarine Arkansas, marking a milestone on the development of another fast attack vessel for the U.S. Navy.

The submarine, or SSN 800, underwent a keel authentication ceremony with sponsors Little Rock Nine, the first African-American students to attend Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1957, HII said Saturday.

Six women of the historic group were present during the ceremony. The initials of Little Rock Nine members were etched onto the metal plates and were affixed on the ship’s keel.

The vessel is the 27th Virginia-class fast attack submarine being built under the teaming arrangement with General Dynamics‘ Electric Boat subsidiary.

Vice Adm. William Houston, commander of Naval Submarine Forces, remarked on the submarine’s planned advances in acoustic sensors, sound silencing and weapons delivery systems. “Representing our asymmetric advantage in the undersea domain, the Arkansas will have no equal,” he added.