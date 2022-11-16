ICF Books DOL Contracts for Efforts Focused on Combating Child Labor

ICF has secured two contracts collectively worth $34 million from the Department of Labor to provide the Bureau of International Labor Affairs with research, advisory and other services in support of the fight against child exploitation.

The global consulting and digital services provider said Tuesday it will utilize research science innovations to assist ILAB in looking into global supply chains for traces of forced and child labor activities.

Each of the awarded contracts has a five-year term: a one-year base period and four one-year options.

Both awards, which were handed out in the third quarter of 2022, extend ICF and ILAB’s relationship that dates back to 2004, when ICF started delivering research and other support services for issues relating to human rights and labor abuse to the bureau.