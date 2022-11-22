in Contract Awards, News

ICF Secures CDC Contracts for Digital Modernization Support

ICF was awarded two contracts worth $45 million to assist the Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in its digital modernization efforts aimed at bolstering public health data access.

Under a potential 54-month, $25 million recompete task order, ICF will manage and develop CMS’ health data sharing website, the global consulting and digital service provider said Monday. 

The company also secured a one-year, $20 million contract to perform expansion work on the modernization of CMS’ Internet quality improvement and evaluation system, which is utilized by health care providers across the country to manage annual records. 

Both contracts will continue the work done by software company SemanticBits, which ICF acquired in July. 

Written by Regina Garcia

