ICF Wins Prime Spot on $340M ICE Digital Modernization Deal; Mark Lee Quoted

ICF has been named a prime contractor for the platform-as-a-service domain area of a potential five-year, $340 million contract that aims to modernize information technology systems across the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Mark Lee, executive vice president for public sector at ICF, said in a statement published Monday the company will bring its expertise in implementing multi-platform engagements to advance ICE’s digital modernization efforts.

The company will also utilize PaaS technologies from Microsoft, Salesforce and ServiceNow to help ICE automate workflows and enhance user experience.

DevTechnology, Indev, GovCIO, Procentrix, Stella JV and Unissant were also awarded spots on the Scalable Ways to Implement Flexible Tasks contract vehicle to provide IT support in areas of PaaS, hyperautomation, collaborative services and visualization.