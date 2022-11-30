IRS Taps ECS to Lead Electronic Data Migration Effort; John Heneghan Quoted

The Internal Revenue Service awarded ECS a two-year, $26 million contract to lead data migration at the agency’s Services and Enforcement Division.

The award is part of the six-year IRS Modernization Plan, which includes standardizing data and cybersecurity and improving services to taxpayers, the Fairfax, Virginia-headquartered technology services provider said Wednesday.

Under the contract, ECS will transition IRS forms, applications and business workflows to the SharePoint online document management suite. It will also redesign legacy applications that cannot be migrated to SharePoint on the Microsoft Power Platform.

“ECS’ data migration and modernization efforts will provide an enhanced taxpayer experience and enable more efficient services in support of the agency’s mission: helping citizens understand and meet their tax responsibilities and enforcing the tax law with integrity and fairness,” said John Heneghan, ECS president and one of the recipients of the 2022 Wash100 Award.