in Big Data & Analytics, News

Jacobs, Palantir Build Analytics Tool for Waste, Wastewater Treatment Facilities

Jacobs, Palantir Build Analytics Tool for Waste, Wastewater Treatment Facilities - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Image Title: water_infrastructure_waste-water_treatment Source: Pixabay

Jacobs and Palantir Technologies have developed and piloted a data analytics platform designed to gather and analyze data from water and wastewater treatment plants to help operators manage operations and maintenance of such facilities.

The two companies used process optimization platforms and machine learning modules to build the analytics tool in the Palantir Foundry operating system, which links artificial intelligence to daily site operations to facilitate asset management, Jacobs said Wednesday.

Palantir and Jacobs have started fielding the analytics platform at 12 plants and signed an agreement to commercialize and expand the deployment of the tool to more than 30 water and wastewater treatment facilities across the U.S.

The water data analytics tool was built as part of a partnership announced in March to come up with data and tech platforms for national security and infrastructure markets.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Big Data & Analytics

AIartificial intelligencecritical infrastructureData AnalyticsGovconjacobsmachine learningNational SecurityPalantirPalantir Foundrywastewater treatment plantwater infrastructure

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Mitre Engenuity Unveils Results of ATT&CK Evaluations of 16 Cybersecurity Vendors - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Mitre Engenuity Unveils Results of ATT&CK Evaluations of 16 Cybersecurity Vendors
Ventech Gets 2 Patents for DevSecOps Tool Valholla - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Ventech Gets 2 Patents for DevSecOps Tool Valholla