Jacobs, Palantir Build Analytics Tool for Waste, Wastewater Treatment Facilities

Image Title: water_infrastructure_waste-water_treatment Source: Pixabay

Jacobs and Palantir Technologies have developed and piloted a data analytics platform designed to gather and analyze data from water and wastewater treatment plants to help operators manage operations and maintenance of such facilities.

The two companies used process optimization platforms and machine learning modules to build the analytics tool in the Palantir Foundry operating system, which links artificial intelligence to daily site operations to facilitate asset management, Jacobs said Wednesday.

Palantir and Jacobs have started fielding the analytics platform at 12 plants and signed an agreement to commercialize and expand the deployment of the tool to more than 30 water and wastewater treatment facilities across the U.S.

The water data analytics tool was built as part of a partnership announced in March to come up with data and tech platforms for national security and infrastructure markets.