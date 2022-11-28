in Contract Awards, News, Technology

KBR to Modernize Reconnaissance Aircraft Systems Under Navy Task Order; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR to Modernize Reconnaissance Aircraft Systems Under Navy Task Order; Byron Bright Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

KBR has received a $69.2 million award that tasks the company with providing total lifecycle management of critical airborne manned reconnaissance aircraft systems in support of the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane and the Naval Air Systems Command E-2/C-2 Airborne Command and Control Program Office.

The Houston, Texas-based company said Monday that the task order, which was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract, will support the modernization of aging technology used in E-2 and C-2 aircraft.

“With this win, our advanced R&D, modeling and simulation, and logistics and engineering experts will support the development of the next generation of advanced ISR&T systems for the Navy, while ensuring the sustainment of legacy systems until they reach sundown,” said Byron Bright, president of KBR’s government solutions business and a three-time Wash100 Award winner.

Services to be delivered to Navy include developing and implementing new technology for aircraft intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting systems with a focus on the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye as well as the E-2C Hawkeye and C-2A Greyhound aircraft. The carrier-born E-2 aircraft is used to identify enemy threats and enemy response to carrier operations executed within the U.S. defense strategy.

For over three decades, KBR has supported the E-2 program through numerous upgrades and the creation and fielding of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye platform.

Most recently, a 2021 contract under the same DOD program tasked the enterprise with developing and enhancing training system hardware and software in addition to providing electronic classroom content and interactive courseware for the E-2/C-2 Airborne Command and Control Systems Program Office. 

Awards within this contract vehicle are granted by the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron and follow the goal of bolstering the Defense Technical Information Center repository as well as the research and development and science and technology communities.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Byron Brightcontract awardsDepartment of DefenseDepartment of Defense Information Analysis CenterGovconKBRNaval Air Systems CommandNaval Air Systems Command E-2/C-2 Airborne Command and Control Program OfficeNaval Surface Warfare Center CraneTechnology

mm

Written by Ireland Degges

L3Harris Secures $109M Contract to Replace British Army's Legacy Radio System - top government contractors - best government contracting event
L3Harris Secures $109M Contract to Replace British Army’s Legacy Radio System
Army Extends Carahsoft's Software Support Work for PEO Enterprise Information Systems - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Army Extends Carahsoft’s Software Support Work for PEO Enterprise Information Systems