L3Harris Marks Delivery Milestone for Army Night Vision Goggles

L3Harris Technologies has supplied the U.S. Army with almost 600 additional units of Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular, bringing overall deliveries to the service branch to 10,000 to date.

The defense contractor said Tuesday it handed over the supplementary ENVG-Bs to the ninth Army brigade and will provide the military service with more goggles under a new production order.

The Army previously selected L3Harris for the ENVG-B program in 2018 when the company was still known as L3 Technologies.

The combat eye protection is equipped with advanced fusion technology and augmented reality features that provide soldiers with high accuracy and speed when identifying, assessing and engaging targets during low-light and night missions.