L3Harris Picks IT Startup SoVerry for DOD Software Project Assistance

L3Harris Technologies has selected information technology startup SoVerry to provide IT consulting services in support of a software project with the Department of Defense.

SoVerry said Tuesday it was awarded a one-year contract to help with the L3Harris DOD Implementation project, which will involve integrating nearly 20 divisions onto L3Harris’ SAP system.

Work is expected to begin in early December with the planning phase. The contract has extension potential as the L3Harris project is expected to run for several years.

Ralph Sullivan, former principal SAP application developer at L3Harris, formed SoVerry in October as a remotely-based company that offers IT consulting services to large enterprises.