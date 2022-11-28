in Contract Awards, News

L3Harris Secures $109M Contract to Replace British Army’s Legacy Radio System

L3Harris Technologies‘ communications systems business will provide 1,300 new ground-based radios to the British army under a contract valued at approximately $109 million.

The company will aim to complete the delivery of initial portable Multi-Mode Radio systems before the end of 2022, the U.K. government said Friday.

MMR devices are designed to support military ground-to-ground and ground-to-air communications at multiple security classification levels, as well as to interoperate with those of U.S. and NATO allies.

The U.K. expects the deal with L3Harris to create 10 local jobs and sustain more than 200 positions at a company facility located in Hampshire, England.

