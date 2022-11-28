Leonardo Expendable Active Decoy Gets Fielding Recommendation From Air National Guard

Leonardo (website)

The Air National Guard has recommended the deployment of the Leonardo-built BriteCloud 218 digital

countermeasure technology to protect fourth-generation fighter aircraft from missile threats.

ANG issued a fielding recommendation following the completion of live trials and testing of the miniaturized, expandable active decoy on the Air Force’s F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft under the Office of Secretary of Defense’s Foreign Comparative Testing program, Leonardo said Thursday.

The test used BriteCloud 218 variant rounds compatible with the AN/ALE-47 airborne countermeasure dispenser system and are deemed ready to be installed on the Air Force’s fleet of fighter aircraft including the F-15, F/A-18, F-16 and A-10 jets.

With the recommendation, the Air Force has recognized BriteCloud 218 as an airborne electronic warfare countermeasure with the AN/ALQ-260(V)1 designation.

The German armed forces also tested the decoy’s protection capability for smaller uncrewed platforms using a target unmanned aerial system.