Leonardo Expendable Active Decoy Gets Fielding Recommendation From Air National Guard

The Air National Guard has recommended the deployment of the Leonardo-built BriteCloud 218 digital
countermeasure technology to protect fourth-generation fighter aircraft from missile threats. 

ANG issued a fielding recommendation following the completion of live trials and testing of the miniaturized, expandable active decoy on the Air Force’s F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft under the Office of Secretary of Defense’s Foreign Comparative Testing program, Leonardo said Thursday.

The test used BriteCloud 218 variant rounds compatible with the AN/ALE-47 airborne countermeasure dispenser system and are deemed ready to be installed on the Air Force’s fleet of fighter aircraft including the F-15, F/A-18, F-16 and A-10 jets. 

With the recommendation, the Air Force has recognized BriteCloud 218 as an airborne electronic warfare countermeasure with the AN/ALQ-260(V)1 designation.

The German armed forces also tested the decoy’s protection capability for smaller uncrewed platforms using a target unmanned aerial system.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

