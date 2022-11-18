in News, Technology

Lockheed, NVIDIA to Build Earth Observation Digital Twin Prototype for NOAA

Image by NicoElNino from shutterstock.com

Lockheed Martin and NVIDIA will develop a prototype digital twin for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to enable the agency to visualize large volumes of geophysical data from multiple sensors to help speed up climate research and environmental monitoring efforts.

NVIDIA said Thursday it will offer its Omniverse Nucleus database and collaboration engine and Lockheed will use its OpenRosetta3D software in support of the Global Earth Observation Digital Twin project.

“We’re providing a one-stop shop for researchers, and for next-generation systems, not only for current, but for recent past environmental data,” said Lynn Montgomery, senior research scientist at Lockheed’s space business.

“Our collaboration with NVIDIA will provide NOAA a timely, global visualization of their massive datasets,” added Montgomery.

The companies plan to demonstrate the prototype’s visualization capability in September 2023 with a focus on sea surface temperature. For this demonstration, NVIDIA said it will use its on-premises DGX and OVX servers and graphic processing unit computing instances from Amazon Web Services.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

