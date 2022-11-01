Lockheed Secures DARPA Contract for High-Energy Laser Tech Development

Lockheed Martin Logo/Twitter

Lockheed Martin‘s Aculight business will help the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency develop a laser tile under its Modular Efficient Laser Technology program.

The one-year, $12.8 million contract covers the creation of the technology to serve as the building block for panelized and scalable high-energy laser source, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Eighty-one percent or majority of the work will be performed in Bothell, Washington, while the remaining percentage will be conducted in Moorestown, New Jersey; and Sunnyvale, California.

Lockheed Martin Aculight secured the contract following a competitive process that gained eight other offerers.

The Lockheed business joins Northrop Grumman, which will also work on producing a laser tile for the MELT program.

The DARPA-led program aims to develop a modular laser tile as the building block for panelized, compact and scalable high-energy sources.