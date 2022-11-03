LookingGlass, Federal Defense Customer Expand Threat Intelligence Contract; Bryan Ware Quoted

Image Title: Bryan Ware Source: LookingGlass

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions will continue to handle cyberthreat intelligence analysis for the U.S. federal government under an extended and expanded contract with a defense customer.

Under the renewed contract, the company said Wednesday it will broaden optimization of threat intelligence in support of government cyber analysts working to bolster the client agency’s cybersecurity operations.

Government users will still be able to employ LookingGlass’ platform to curate mission-relevant data and strategic tactical insights, as well as improve the usage of commercial cyber data.

“Supporting and enabling our customers’ missions is a core tenet for us, and meeting the complex cyber and intelligence needs of the federal government’s defense agencies is the kind of challenge we thrive on,” said LookingGlass CEO Bryan Ware.