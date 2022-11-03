Lumen Makes Workforce Development Commitments Through White House Infrastructure Talent Challenge

Image Title: Lumen Technologies Source: Wikipedia

Lumen Technologies joined other companies and organizations in signing the White House Infrastructure Talent Challenge and made pledges to build up the workforce through investments in workforce development and training programs.

Lumen said Wednesday it will invest more than $80 million each year to hire nearly 1,000 employees to support the expansion of its fiber broadband initiatives.

The company will offer hundreds of in-person technical training activities in support of the fiber broadband expansion efforts.

Scott Trezise, chief human resources officer at Lumen, on Wednesday participated in signing the challenge on behalf of the company and pledged to work with policymakers and the administration to advance talent growth initiatives.

Some of the training and hiring initiatives offered by Lumen are the Enhanced Premise Technician New Hire Program, Partners in Education Program, Ops Academy, Field Academy and EdAssist program.

The company also offers back-up child care, adult care and pet care, extended family leave and tutoring programs to employees.