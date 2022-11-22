in News, Technology

Maxar’s Jon Love on Using Cloud, AI Tools to Process Satellite Imagery to Support Government Missions

Jon Love, vice president of strategic growth at Maxar Technologies, said cloud computing has provided the capability to access and process large volumes of satellite imagery amid the explosion of data driven by the proliferation of sensors.

When asked how Maxar helps agencies accelerate the decision-making process, he said during a FedScoop panel discussion aired Monday that in addition to software developers and cleared personnel that help with data analysis, the company also uses data tools.

We are using artificial intelligence, machine learning algorithms to be able to decipher that data and give them more situational awareness of what’s on the ground,” Love said.

Another focus for Maxar is the quality of data and Love discussed how cloud enables the company to advance the “sensor-to-decision” process by augmenting high-resolution imagery and bringing that data to people who need to make decisions quickly.

He talked about some of the challenges facing agencies when it comes to data collection and how electro-optical or camera imagery combined with synthetic aperture radar and radio frequency data could help improve situational awareness.

Love noted that Maxar is building the globe in 3D and precision 3D registration or P3DR and discussed how the company leverages cloud to advance such capabilities.

“The cloud gives us the ability to process that large amount of data … and provide the situational awareness that is needed quickly,” he added.

Brandon Miller, senior account manager for Maxar at Amazon Web Services, joined Love during the discussion.

Written by Jane Edwards

Jane Edwards

