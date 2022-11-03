Melissa Palmer Joins HashiCorp as Head of Public Sector Sales

https://media.licdn.com/dms/image/C4E03AQE_uCoZryVaxg/profile-displayphoto-shrink_400_400/0/1657729785730?e=1672876800&v=beta&t=zg6qaOeHJwAElWDx98PQ35D4hhfZg76A-XL1cDL9W-k

Melissa Palmer announced on Wednesday via LinkedIn that the executive has been appointed the head of public sector sales for HashiCorp.

Palmer joins HashiCorp to help the company drive its capabilities in cloud computing as the big challenges and opportunities continue to influence the federal landscape as sophisticated cyberthreats require organizations to employ a zero-trust security philosophy.

In a blog post published in June, Melissa Palmer explained that government agency IT departments know that migrating applications to the cloud can improve efficiency, increase visibility and reduce costs. However, they also recognize the value in keeping some operation resources on-premises.

“This shift to hybrid operations creates complexity and a need for government IT infrastructures to accommodate many different types of resources,” Palmer explained. “But how can teams efficiently manage a complex hybrid infrastructure while ensuring their agencies’ Zero Trust security standards and IT compliance requirements are met?

Whether it’s through our software, hiring veterans or helping military families and organizations in our communities, HashiCorp is committed to supporting those who protect and serve. Under Palmer’s leadership, her team and the company will continue to help to better understand the current day-to-day challenges of federal agencies and service branches in our industry.

Previously, Palmer was the vice president of public sector of Puppet. During her tenure with the company, she was responsible for helping empower IT operations teams to easily automate their infrastructure, enabling them to deliver at cloud speed and cloud-scale.

In addition, Palmer also acted as the vice president of federal sales for Absolute Software and as the Department of Defense (DoD) sales leader for Red Hat. She’s also had tenures with VMWare, Intel Security, LookingGlass Cyber Solutions and other organizations in a range of sales roles in the federal sector.