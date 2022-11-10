in News

Merlin Cyber to Back Titania’s Public Sector Growth Efforts

Merlin Cyber and Titania have formed a partnership aimed at expanding the latter’s cybersecurity automation software services to the U.S. public sector.

The goal will be pursued through GEAR partner program, a Merlin Cyber-effort targeted at helping organizations offering services for public enterprises increase their market position, the company said Wednesday.

With operations in the U.K and U.S., Titania specializes in software that supports zero trust segmentation and policy enforcement. The company’s Nipper Enterprise service is meant to help American government agencies address exploitable misconfigurations in their networks.

“As agencies continue to embrace digital transformation and move to the cloud, their networks are being probed for a single exploitable misconfiguration,” said Dean Webb, cybersecurity engineer at Merlin Cyber. “Network devices such as routers, switches and firewalls should not be inherently trusted, particularly in today’s zero trust world.”

