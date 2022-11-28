Millennium Space Systems Concludes Critical Design Review of Missile Track Custody Payload

Image Title: Missile Track Custody Source: PR Newswire

Boeing’s Millennium Space Systems subsidiary has finished conducting a critical design review of Space Systems Command’s Missile Track Custody mission payload.

Jason Kim, CEO of Millennium Space Systems, said in a statement published Wednesday the company has developed a system and digital model designed to help the customer track hypersonic glide vehicles and other modern threats.

“This initial CDR process marks 18 months of hard design work that is necessary to build the next generation of affordable OPIR sensors that can detect and maintain custody of emerging missile threats,” said Lt. Col. Gary Goff, materiel leader for resilient missile warning/tracking/defense space at SSC’s space sensing directorate.

Millennium will now develop the space and ground segments in a digital engineering environment as the command plans to launch the MTC payload in 2026.

The Boeing subsidiary said the initial contract with the Space Force includes the validation of missile tracking designs and predicted performance.