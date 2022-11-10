Mitre Engenuity Unveils Results of ATT&CK Evaluations of 16 Cybersecurity Vendors

"Hacker Silhouette", by B_A, https://pixabay.com/photos/hacker-silhouette-hack-anonymous-3342696/, licensed under CC0

Mitre Engenuity has released the results of its assessment of 16 security service providers and their capabilities to analyze the behavior of a cyberthreat actor as part of the ATT&CK Evaluations program.

The Evals program’s purple team assessed the companies using the Mitre ATT&CK knowledge base of cyber adversary behavior to emulate the techniques and tactics of a threat actor with ties to the Iranian government, dubbed OilRig, Mitre Engenuity said Wednesday.

OilRig uses stolen credentials, social engineering and other techniques to steal sensitive data from government, military, financial services, telecommunications and other critical infrastructure to carry out supply chain attacks.

Ashwin Radhakrishnan, general manager of ATT&CK Evaluations at Mitre Engenuity, said more than 50 percent of organizations turn to security service providers to safeguard their networks and data and the ATT&CK Evaluations program sought to study how these companies use threat-informed defense practices in support of their customers.

“We don’t rank the vendors in our evaluations. Organizations, however, can use the evaluations to determine which service providers may best address their own cybersecurity gaps and fit their particular business needs,” added Radhakrishnan.

Companies that participated in the Evals program are: