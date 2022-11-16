in Contract Awards, News

NASA Handpicks GeoOptics for Commercial Satellite Data Collection Work

GeoOptics will provide commercial small constellation satellite data products to NASA to help scale agency-collected data for future use.

The technology company will deliver a catalog of its commercial high-resolution Earth observation data products, which will include data sets, associated metadata and collateral information, data cadence, data latency, area coverage and data usage policy under a five-year blanket purchase agreement with NASA,  the space agency said Tuesday. 

NASA will then assess which data product can they utilize to enhance its data catalog. 

Each call under the agreement will not exceed $7 million. Work will be conducted in Pasadena, California and other locations specified by each award. 

In September, Canadian firm GHGSat also received a BPA for the creation of a commercial small satellite data products catalog for the space agency. 

Written by Regina Garcia

