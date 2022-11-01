Navy Taps Technica to Modernize Cybersecurity Risk Management Framework

Image Title: U.S. Navy IT systems Source: Technica Corporation

Technica has secured an other transaction agreement with the U.S. Navy to modernize the service branch’s risk management framework through a prototype application meant to enable integration and synchronization with day-to-day operations, configuration control and maintenance.

Work is under the Information Warfare Research Project Consortium OTA, the information technology service management company said Monday.

Technica will utilitize the ignio software from IT company Digitate to design a platform that can continuously monitor potentially exploitable network vulnerabilities and report on the cybersecurity configuration and posture of onshore or fleet systems.

The prototype will employ a combination of artificial intelligence and machine learning, model-based systems engineering, software-defined networks, data science and out-of-band networks to transform the Navy’s risk management framework from a paper-based validation approach.

“These capabilities give our team the right mix to support the U.S. Navy and increase the state of readiness and responsiveness to identify, pursue and mitigate all cyberspace threats,” Technica President and CEO Miguel Collado said.