in News, Technology

NetImpact Gets Microsoft Preferred Solution Badge for Cybersecurity Offering; PV Puvvada Quoted

NetImpact Gets Microsoft Preferred Solution Badge for Cybersecurity Offering; PV Puvvada Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

NetImpact Strategies has received the Preferred Solution badge from Microsoft for its commercial-off-the-shelf software designed to help organizations automate the implementation of information security policies and manage their security posture.

NetImpact said Tuesday its DX360 Security Accreditation, Remediation, Management of Operations and Risk in Microsoft AppSource is a cybersecurity platform that could help organizations manage and track their accreditation status under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

According to NetImpact, DX360 Security ARMOR could enable continuous monitoring for security risk identification, compliance and remediation for the entire information technology portfolio.

PV Puvvada, CEO of NetImpact and a six-time Wash100 awardee, said the company is proud to be recognized with the badge and that it values its collaboration with Microsoft to deliver next-generation technology platforms to federal agencies.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

accreditationCybersecurityDX360 Security ARMORFederal Risk and Authorization Management ProgramFedRampGovconMicrosoftMicrosoft AppSourcenetimpact strategiespreferred solution badgePV Puvvada

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Shue-Jane Thompson Promoted to Managing Partner at IBM Consulting - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Shue-Jane Thompson Promoted to Managing Partner at IBM Consulting
Amentum Team Awarded International Stability Operations Association Recognition; Rob Tillery Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Amentum Team Awarded International Stability Operations Association Recognition; Rob Tillery Quoted