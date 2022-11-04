in News, Technology

NGA, Partners Complete 3rd Cohort of Geospatial Tech Accelerator Program

Eight start-ups have completed the third cohort of a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency-backed accelerator program aimed at advancing the development of geospatial technology.

As part of the initiative, the participants secured a $100,000 non-dilutive grant, obtained access to NGA’s office in St. Louis and received mentoring from subject matter experts, NGA partner Missouri Technology Corp. said Thursday.

Capital Innovators operates the 13-week incentive program that was developed as part of a partnership between MTC and the agency.

The third cohort participants were Chooch Intelligence Technologies, Notoros, Pandata Tech, Scout, Skyline Nav AI, Terradepth, TCarta Marine and Fraym.

In total, the accelerator program has supported 24 companies– 90 percent of which are still supporting dual-use product development at NGA.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

