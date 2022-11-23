Northrop, Army Test Fire C2 System for Counter-UAS Assets

"Northrop Grumman Logo Blue-on-clear 2020", by Northrop Grumman, https://www.northropgrumman.com/who-we-are/new-northrop-grumman-logo/, licensed under CC0

Northrop Grumman has demonstrated the command and control functions of its short-range counter unmanned aerial systems.

The forward area air defense command and control system detected and intercepted weapons during the U.S. Army’s live fire testing at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona, the aerospace and defense company said Tuesday.

The system of systems evaluation involved intricate tests with live fire scenarios utilizing FAAD C2 integrated with eight sensors and six effectors simultaneously to defend against coordinated rocket, artillery and mortar and unmanned aircraft systems attacks.

Christine Harbison, Northrop’s vice president and general manager for combat systems and mission readiness, said the C-UAS C2 system is adapting to keep up with and address current and future threats. “Our open architecture can quickly integrate new capabilities from across the battlefield.”

With the completed test, Northrop has a new software baseline covering new C-UAS capabilities while the Army is a step closer to fielding the system for operational use.