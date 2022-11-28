Northrop-Built IBCS Engages Patriot Missile With Lockheed’s RIG-360 Prototype; Christine Harbison Quoted

Image Title: Christine Harbison Source: LinkedIn

Northrop Grumman demonstrated the capability of the Integrated Battle Command System to work with a networked sensor and effector during two live target tests at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

IBCS engaged a cruise missile target tracked by a Sentinel radar using the Lockheed Martin-built Remote Interceptor Guidance prototype, RIG-360, during the first test, Northrop said Wednesday.

RIG-360 is a prototype missile communication system that served as an uplink to the Patriot interceptor during the test.

Northrop said IBCS also detected, tracked and eliminated a cruise missile surrogate launched from the ground during the second live target engagement.

Christine Harbison, vice president and general manager of combat systems and mission readiness at Northrop, said the ability of IBCS to integrate with any networked sensor or effector could provide the warfighter the time and flexibility to operate in the battlespace and command-and-control capability across domains.

IBCS comes with a modular, open architecture designed to facilitate the integration of existing and future systems. The system advances Joint All-Domain Command and Control capabilities by linking sensor data to multiservice weapons systems.