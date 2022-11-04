in C4ISR, News, Technology

Northrop Demos Multidomain Air Defense Capabilities at Project Convergence

"Northrop Grumman Logo Blue-on-clear 2020", by Northrop Grumman, https://www.northropgrumman.com/who-we-are/new-northrop-grumman-logo/, licensed under CC0

Northrop Grumman has showcased at the U.S. Army’s Project Convergence 2022 a range of systems designed to deliver multidomain detection, tracking and engagement capabilities to the U.S. military.

The company said Thursday it conducted three experiments to demonstrate the integration of network-connected air defense systems into multi-service operations in support of the Department of Defense’s Joint All Domain Command and Control initiative.

During an exercise at Camp Pendleton, Northrop’s Integrated Battle Command System used a Marine Corps sensor to send data to the U.S. Navy’s Cooperative Engagement Capability fire control network.

A demonstration at Yuma Proving Ground involved a Forward Area Air Defense C2 system that intercepted incoming threats and directed engagement to a lightweight Javelin command launch unit to fire Stinger missiles.

Northrop also provided network connections to enable PC22 and its simulations through its Mission Training Complex Capabilities Support III Corps contract.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

