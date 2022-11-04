Northrop Demos Multidomain Air Defense Capabilities at Project Convergence

"Northrop Grumman Logo Blue-on-clear 2020", by Northrop Grumman, https://www.northropgrumman.com/who-we-are/new-northrop-grumman-logo/, licensed under CC0

Northrop Grumman has showcased at the U.S. Army’s Project Convergence 2022 a range of systems designed to deliver multidomain detection, tracking and engagement capabilities to the U.S. military.

The company said Thursday it conducted three experiments to demonstrate the integration of network-connected air defense systems into multi-service operations in support of the Department of Defense’s Joint All Domain Command and Control initiative.

During an exercise at Camp Pendleton, Northrop’s Integrated Battle Command System used a Marine Corps sensor to send data to the U.S. Navy’s Cooperative Engagement Capability fire control network.

A demonstration at Yuma Proving Ground involved a Forward Area Air Defense C2 system that intercepted incoming threats and directed engagement to a lightweight Javelin command launch unit to fire Stinger missiles.

Northrop also provided network connections to enable PC22 and its simulations through its Mission Training Complex Capabilities Support III Corps contract.