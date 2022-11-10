in News, Technology

Northrop Demos TITAN Pre-Prototype Space-Ground System at Army Experiment

Northrop Grumman demonstrated at a military networked warfare exercise the preliminary model of a tactical ground station space-ground prototype it is building under a U.S. Army program.

At the Project Convergence event, the semi-autonomous, mobile Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node pre-prototype system showcased its ability to process data from various commercial and military space systems to provide joint forces with near real-time targeting information, Northrop said Wednesday.

The company is working on two semi-autonomous prototypes in collaboration with the Army’s Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities office and the Defense Innovation Unit for the TITAN program.

Northrop’s TITAN prototypes will use OpenSpace quantum and SpectralNet products from Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to provide a virtualized data downlink process.

The space-ground system will also utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to deliver information from multi-domain sensors to artillery, airborne and jamming platforms.

