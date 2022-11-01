NSF, Micron to Fund Semiconductor Learning Framework Development

The National Science Foundation will work with semiconductor manufacturing company Micron Technology to finance the creation of an industry learning framework for colleges and universities.

The cross-sector partnership will see NSF and Micron, through the Micron Foundation, invest $5 million each to develop educational materials on semiconductor design and manufacturing for students and professors to utilize at the educational level, NSF said Friday.

The funding will also be used for academic research, training, capacity building and workforce development in the U.S. semiconductor industry.

Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron, said the collaboration with NSF aims to provide students with opportunities to experience and engage with the semiconductor industry.

“We’re looking forward to developing our partnership with NSF as we work together to expand and diversify the workforce of the future,” added Mehrotra.