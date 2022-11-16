NVIDIA Expands Compatibility of Omniverse 3D Platform to Advance Scientific Research

NVIDIA Omniverse (Image courtesy of Prof. Tang, Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, UD DIII-D)

NVIDIA has made upgrades to its Omniverse 3D design platform to enable collaborative workflows in research and development projects conducted by government laboratories and defense companies.

The technology company said Monday NVIDIA Omniverse is now compatible with various scientific computing visualization tools and facilitates batch workloads processed in its A100 and H100 Tensor Core graphics processing units.

The 3D enterprise has been connected to NVIDIA’s Modulus, NeuralVDB, and IndeX applications. It can also be used with ParaView, an open-source multiple-platform visualization tool developed by Kitware.

High-performance computing has become instrumental in building digital twins to advance R&D efforts of public and private entities.

Argonne National Laboratory, which uses an A100-powered Polaris supercomputer, installed the Omniverse to reference its legacy software in developing future digital twins. “[The platform] retains the expertise of established tools and opens the opportunity for entirely new workflows,” said Michael Papka, deputy associate laboratory director and director at Argonne Leadership Computing Facility.

Creating scientific digital twins is also central to the pursuit of new clean energy sources at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory. “A fully live, truly interactive scientific digital twin of a fusion device that enables real-time simulation workflows built on Omniverse will open doors to new abilities for generating clean power for a better future,” PPPL Principal Research Physicist William Tang commented.

Lockheed Martin leveraged NVIDIA’s Earth-2 supercomputer initiative and Omniverse platform for its interactive climate research portfolio.

The collaborative system is also used to provide global environmental situational awareness data to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.