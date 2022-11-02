OpenFin Pushes Into Government Sector With In-Q-Tel Partnership

Image Title: OpenFin logo Source: OpenFin website

OpenFin has entered into a strategic partnership with In-Q-Tel, the intelligence community’s venture capital arm, in a push to establish its presence in the government sector.

The move marks OpenFin’s first large-scale venture supporting the federal government and expands the use cases of its operating system for enterprise productivity, the company said Tuesday.

OpenFin offers a web-based OS that is designed to provide a unified work experience and increase workforce productivity.

Workspace is a multi-tenant environment that works to enable users to run multiple platforms on a single desktop simultaneously.

“OpenFin’s platform provides a unique capability for unifying workflows across disparate web and Windows applications, allowing agencies to improve user experience for government workers and enhance their effectiveness,” said Brinda Jadeja, a senior partner at IQT.