Oshkosh Defense Hands in Vehicle Prototype Bid for Army’s Bradley Replacement Program

Oshkosh Defense (website)

Oshkosh‘s defense business arm has put forward its bid for phases 3 and 4 of the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle program.

Oshkosh Defense said Tuesdat it collaborated with Pratt Miller Defense, Hanwha Defense USA, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, QinetiQ and Plasan to work on the design and prototype test build of the war fighting vehiclethat it proposed to replace the Bradley platform.

“Our decades of experience working with the U.S. military to support their unique mission requirements with innovative ground vehicle solutions positions us strongly for this next phase of the competition,” said Pat Williams, vice president and general manager for U.S. Army and Marine Corps programs at Oshkosh Defense.

The Army’s OMFV program is intended to replace the M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle.