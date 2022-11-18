Paperless Innovations Highlights Use of Collaborative Tools to Support Hybrid Work Arrangements; Mike Tocci Quoted

https://paperless-innovations.com/#after_section_1

Paperless Innovations noted that flexible work arrangements for federal employees are continuously sought by many agencies as one of the priorities under the President’s Management Agenda focuses on elevating the customer experience.

To support the government workforce even those away from offices, Paperless Innovations highlighted the use of software-as-a-service tools capable of facilitating remote operations and driving CX initiatives ultimately.

The collaborative technology platforms offer work-life balance opportunity for employees and job-done-right assurance to agency leadership, according to the company. “[They] are a critical aspect of successful hybrid work arrangements.”

Paperless Innovations also pointed to agencies possibly facing workforce recruitment and retention challenges, and the need to adopt progressive policies and oversight systems for distributed teams to win the talent competition.

“Our customers appreciate that we have eliminated multiplicative reporting and document management burdens associated with spreadsheets, printed paper and homegrown solutions for P-Card Program Management,” said Mike Tocci, president of Paperless Innovations.

“We remove the fear, uncertainty, and doubt for employees, procurement, finance, and compliance officers while providing a collaborative customer experience in support of agency mission and work-life balance,” he added.