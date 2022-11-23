Paperless Innovations Joins AWS Partner Network; Mike Tocci Quoted

https://paperless-innovations.com/#after_section_1

Paperless Innovations has achieved “Technology Partner” designation within Amazon Web Services‘ Partner Network program.

The AWS Technology Partner status will enable Paperless to help clients advance their move to the cloud to facilitate management of procurement workflows, Paperless said Thursday.

“I’m excited to broaden our partnership with AWS as we bring procurement programs to the modern era of user experience and operational management. AWS Technology Partnership provides additional assurance to the FedRAMP Moderate controls which are instituted to protect government clients,” said Mike Tocci, president of Paperless Innovations.

The designation was reached after Paperless completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review. Under FTR, the company has pledged to subject the architecture and operations of its cloud-based Actus platform to a periodic assessment against established standards to help mitigate risks.

Actus is a software-as-a-service offering designed to help organizations automate management of procurement card transactions and audits and visualize data and workflows through a single dashboard.