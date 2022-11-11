Paperless Innovations on Adopting Cloud HR Systems for IT Provisioning; Mike Tocci Quoted

Paperless Innovations underscored how adopting enterprise cloud-based human resources systems could streamline HR-driven information technology provisioning for each organization worker throughout their employment lifecycle.

In an article published Friday, the company cited complexities in IT provisioning of user roles and permissions that might cause record inaccuracies over time and said using Workday, ServiceNow, SAP SuccessFactors, BambooHR, Namely, UltiPro and other cloud platforms could help ensure reliability of employee data handling.

Paperless Innovation added that pairing cloud and IT provisioning platforms presents a way to enable smooth handover of employee access to software-as-a-service applications.

“SaaS applications such as the Actus automated procurement management system rely on proper provisioning of roles and permissions for every employee who will use the system,” said Paperless Innovations President Mike Tocci.

“Actus procurement approval workflows are among a growing number of applications that can utilize HR provisioning for accurate user roles, proper management through separation of duties, and warranted permissions,” he added.