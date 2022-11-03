in News, Technology

Paperless Innovations’ Procurement Automation Offering Gets FedRAMP ‘In Process’ Status; Mike Tocci Quoted

A procurement automation platform from Paperless Innovations has achieved “In Process” designation at the moderate impact level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The FedRAMP In Process status will enable Paperless to offer to federal, state and local government agencies its cloud-based Actus platform meant to help organizations automate management of procurement card transactions, Paperless said Thursday.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement sponsors the FedRAMP certification process for Actus, a software-as-a-service offering designed to help agencies manage micropurchases, automate audits and visualize data and workflows through a single dashboard.

“FedRAMP In Process designation is a major accomplishment for both Paperless Innovations and government Purchase Card Administrators,” said Mike Tocci, president of Paperless Innovations.

Tocci noted that achieving the designation through collaboration with ICE will enable Paperless to deliver Actus, which is now available on FedRAMP Marketplace, to government agencies on an accelerated scale and timeline to enable them to address P-Card challenges through automation, reporting and data visualization.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

