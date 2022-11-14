Parsons Recognized for Military Veteran Employment Programs; Carey Smith Quoted

Carey Smith / Parsons Corp.

Parsons has received several accolades for its initiatives to employ military veterans and LGBTQ+ individuals in active service.

Specifically, the company was granted the HIRE Vets Medallion Award by the Department of Labor and was included in the GI Jobs Military Friendly Employers and the Military Times Best for Vets Employers lists, Parsons said Friday.

The Centreville, Virginia-headquartered disruptive technology provider is a first-time winner of the Medallion Award, which was in recognition of its recruitment, engagement, retention and transition of veterans to civilian employment.

Parsons was also ranked third on GI Jobs magazine’s Military Friendly Employers list, as well as 26th on Military Times Best for Vets Employers list. Earlier, it received the Above and Beyond Award from the Virginia Committee of Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

Nearly 25 percent of Parsons’ U.S. workforce are veterans, according to Carey Smith, company chair, president, and CEO.

“Our veteran employees represent the best of Parsons, and we’re focused on continuing to enhance their professional growth and provide a culture focused on mission, collaboration, and camaraderie,” said Smith, who is also a four-time Wash100 Award winner.