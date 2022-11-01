Patent Office to Test IBM’s Intellectual Property Analysis Tech

https://www.ibm.com/ph-en

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will host a project aimed at demonstrating an IBM artificial intelligence-based tool for the analysis of intellectual property data on inventions.

The demo will center on the IBM IP Advisor with Watson platform, which includes the Watson Assistant AI technology and Watson Discovery for guided navigation and content insight mining, the company said Monday.

Big Blue noted that inventors looking to apply for copyright or trademark licenses can gain an understanding of their competitors, opportunities and field of innovation by studying prior art, which refers to published U.S. patent applications, similar patents and other publicly known information.

The project with USPTO will look at the potential of the demonstration system to reduce the time spent by inventors in prior art research and provide them with more relevant and accurate information for analysis.

USPTO will make the company-built tool available for public testing and input until Nov. 30 via the agency’s Open Data Portal.