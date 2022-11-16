Peraton Secures $180M in Classified Space Contract Awards; Roger Mason Quoted

Peraton was awarded classified contracts worth approximately $180 million combined to provide technical assistance and mission support services for government space and intelligence projects.

The company said Tuesday the awards were made during the second half of 2022 and the largest contract supports the development of an integrated mission planning, processing and infrastructure system intended to protect critical space assets against security threats.

Peraton will also utilize its capabilities in application development, advanced engineering, cybersecurity, data analytics and hybrid cloud information operations to meet government customers’ mission requirements.

“We are deeply committed to the space resilience mission and proud to continue our long-standing support to the government for these high consequence programs,” said Roger Mason, president of Peraton’s space and intelligence sector and a four-time Wash100 awardee.

In the first half of 2021, Peraton secured $483 million in classified awards representing work across the space, intelligence, federal and cyber sectors.