Q&A With Cloudera Government Solutions President Rob Carey Highlights Company Partnerships, Importance of Government-Industry Collaboration

Robert Carey / Cloudera Government Solutions

In a recent Executive Spotlight interview, GovCon Wire spoke with Rob Carey, president of Cloudera Government Solutions, to talk about the company’s strategic vision, partnerships and other growth initiatives. The Q&A also tackled how the industry and the federal government could collaborate better in order to accelerate innovation and meet emerging mission needs.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview with Carey:

“Collaboration and transparency between government and industry is really crucial for the government to be successful. Agencies don’t always have the employees/skills.tools needed to solve operational problems that materialize.They must have support contractors, FSIs, OEMs and software vendors to collaborate and deliver an outcome on behalf of the government.

What sometimes gets in the way is the fear of making a mistake in an acquisition. There’s a fear of letting somebody know information they shouldn’t know. One of the challenges with the acquisition process is that at times, the “system” does not reward risk taking, it rewards protecting the government from liability, sometimes at the expense of timeliness and mission requirements.”

