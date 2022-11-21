Q&A With Torch.AI Chief Strategy Officer Adam Lurie Highlights AI Capabilities, Company Growth Efforts

Adam Lurie / LinkedIn

Adam Lurie, chief strategy officer of Torch.AI, was featured in a recent Executive Spotlight interview published Friday. He discussed the company’s use of artificial intelligence to help its customers address data-related challenges. The Q&A also tackled Torch.AI’s growth initiatives as well as the government agencies’ efforts aimed at staying ahead of innovation.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview with Lurie:

“Torch.AI is using artificial intelligence to solve a massive data problem– information exists in disparate data warehouses and locations and it is siloed and in different formats. The standard process subsequently involves duplicating the data, tagging it and moving it into a new location. But the moment you store the data, execute on that approach, the data in your new storage spot is already outdated.

At Torch.AI we created an AI-enabled data infrastructure pipeline that leaves data in its authoritative source and extracts the appropriate features or objects from it. In effect, this allows the U.S. government and large enterprises to create analysis and insights at the speed of the data–not at the speed of a project.”

