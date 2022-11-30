Former Qualtrics Federal Exec Kevin Briggs Joins AvePoint as Public Sector VP

Photo from https://www.linkedin.com/in/kebriggs/

AvePoint has named Kevin Briggs, former executive at Qualtrics’ federal business, as vice president of its U.S. public sector segment.

Briggs will focus on AvePoint’s growing education, federal, state and local government clients that need support in cloud-based applications and digital collaboration security, the company said Tuesday.

Before Qualtrics, Briggs worked for nearly a decade at Microsoft, most recently as director of federal business applications. He also held various positions at Lockheed Martin, where he started as a cost and schedule analyst and eventually became business development and capture manager.

He joins AvePoint amid its expansion of public sector services, including its software-as-a-service modern learning suite, MaivenPoint. The company plans to broaden the tool’s accessibility to more higher education institutions. It is also applying for additional certifications that could lead to wider adoption of its products by public entities.