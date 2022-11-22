Raytheon Awarded $114M Navy Contract Modification for Air-to-Air Missile Production

Raytheon Missiles and Defense (website)

​Raytheon Technologies‘ missiles and defense business has secured a $113.9 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to manufacture and deliver more AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles as part of Lot 22 production.

The Defense Department said Friday Raytheon Missiles and Defense will provide missiles, all-up-round containers, missile guidance units, missile tactical sectionalization kits, support equipment, general purpose controllers, spare assets and engineering support for U.S. service branches including the Navy, Army, Air Force as well as foreign military sale clients.

Financing for the fixed-price incentive award will be sourced from the three services and FMS customers. The full amount will be obligated at the time of the award.

Work under the modification will take place at various locations in the U.S. including Arizona, California, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Vermont through November 2025.

The contracting activity is Naval Sea Systems Command.