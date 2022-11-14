Raytheon Awarded $60M Navy Contract Modification for RAM Missile Procurement

https://www.raytheonmissilesanddefense.com/what-we-do/naval-warfare/ship-self-defense-weapons/ram-missile

Raytheon Technologies‘ missiles and defense business has secured a $60.4 million contract modification that covers the purchase of Rolling Airframe Missile Block 2B guided missile round spares by the U.S. Navy and Germany for fiscal 2023.

Sixty-two percent of contract efforts by Raytheon Missiles and Defense will be conducted in Ottobrunn, Germany, while the remaining work will be done in various locations in the U.S. and overseas, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Procurement of RAM requirements is expected to wrap up by January 2026.

The Navy will allocate $52.7 million in weapons procurement budget for the award, along with $7.7 million in funds from a memorandum of understanding.