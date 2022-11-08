in News, Technology

Raytheon to Field Test UAS Traffic Management Capabilities for FAA

Raytheon Technologies’ intelligence and space business unit was tapped to field test uncrewed aircraft systems traffic management capabilities for the Federal Aviation Administration.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space said Monday it will perform data correlation using remote identification, update the cybersecurity capabilities of UTM technology and evaluate future concepts that support real-world small UAS operations.

Denis Donohue, president of surveillance and network systems at RI&S, said the company’s Skyler radar system will gather data for situational awareness and detect and avoid operation support.

RI&S will collaborate with the Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership and the Lone Star UAS Center of Excellence & Innovation to conduct a diverse set of missions as part of the program.

FAA will use test outcomes to enable beyond visual line of sight and routine visual line of sight operations.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

