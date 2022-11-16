Red Cat Board Adds Former Assistant Defense Secretary Mary Beth Long

Source: Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Mary Beth Long, former assistant secretary of the Department of Defense, has been appointed to the board of directors at Red Cat Holdings.

In a statement published Monday, Red Cat CEO Jeff Thompson said Long’s insights will be critical to the company. “She’s a deeply knowledgeable expert in international security and defense strategy, especially relating to the Middle East, Europe and Africa,” Thompson noted.

Long was the first woman confirmed as assistant defense secretary for international security affairs and the first female civilian in the department to assume a post similar to a four-star military ranking.

She led the ISA office, overseeing policies for the Middle East, Europe and Africa. She also chaired NATO’s High Level Group focused on nuclear policy.

In addition to a career in the government, Long has formed a number of defense-related companies: MB Long & Associates, Global Alliance Advisors and Askari Defense and Intelligence.