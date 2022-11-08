Regent Appoints Retired Military Officials to Newly Formed Advisory Board

Image Title: Regent logo Source: Regent

Regent has named four retired military officers who will advise the company on efforts to identify national security use cases and market opportunities for its seaglider technology.

They will serve as inaugural members of Regent’s defense advisory board to help shape a strategy for bringing its flagship Viceroy seaglider product to the market, the Rhode Island-based company said Monday.

Viceroy is designed to carry a dozen passengers or 3500 pounds of cargo and offer a runway independent, electric-powered transportation platform for littoral operations.

Regent’s newly appointed advisers will work to hone the system’s defense applications.

The board members are: