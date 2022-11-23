Researchers Granted $59M in Equipment Funding From DOD Program

The Department of Defense has granted $59 million in funding to 147 university researchers under the Defense University Research Instrumentation Program for fiscal 2023.

The Pentagon said Tuesday that the awards for research equipment acquisition are meant to assist researchers at 77 institutions across 30 states in conducting studies that look to modernize current capabilities and drive innovation.

“These awards will sustain the scientific excellence of our universities, train the next generation STEM workforce, and facilitate scientific advances that will build a resilient defense ecosystem,” said Bindu Nair, director, Basic Research Office, Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.

The DURIP is managed jointly by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, the Army Research Office and the Office of Naval Research through a merit competition.

For the fiscal 2023 competition, the program received 522 proposals requesting an aggregate of $171 million in funding, all of which are subject to completion of negotiations with academic institutions.