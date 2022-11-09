Saab to Deliver Additional AN/SPN-50(V)1 Radar Systems to Navy

https://www.saab.com/newsroom/press-releases/2022/u.s.-navy-advances-saab-radar-to-low-rate-initial-production-phase-three

Saab has booked a $30 million contract modification to produce two additional radar systems and provide installation and spare parts support for the U.S. Navy’s Shipboard Air Traffic Radar AN/SPN-50(V)1 program.

The company said Tuesday it will manufacture, deliver, test and integrate the sixth and seventh radar systems at its New York facilities.

The award marks the start of phase three of the SATR program’s current low-rate initial production. The first unit of the additional order is scheduled for delivery in 2024.

The AN/SPN-50(V)1 system is one version of Saab’s Sea Giraffe Agile Multi Beam radar for both manned and unmanned aircraft aboard large Navy warships. It works as the main air traffic control and surveillance radar of the platforms.

Saab collaborates with the Naval Air Traffic Management Systems Program Office for the radar system’s acquisition, deployment and sustainment activities.